Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

SLC president unhappy with government action against board

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 12:56 IST
35

Colombo, Jun 1 (PTI) The Sri Lanka Cricket president Thilanga Sumathipala is unhappy that the government has decided to hand over the cricket board's administration in hands of Competent Authority (CA).

I am saddened by the action of an individual, which has led to cricket being run by the government like nowhere else in the world," Sumathipala said after his term ended yesterday without an election to appoint office bearers.

Sports Minister Faiszer Mustapha appointed Kamal Padmasiri, a state bureaucrat as the CA claiming the minister was powerless to extend the term of the Sumathipala administration or appoint an interim committee to run cricket.

The SLC election scheduled on Thursday was stayed by the Court of Appeal following an intervention by Sumathipala's challenger to presidency Nishantha Ranatunga.

The court issued a stay order until June 14. Mustapha said the election would be held before 31 July.

Ranatunga alleged that Sumathipala is "ineligible to head the SLC given his connection with bookies and media houses".

I have been cleared of all these accusations of my links to bookies and newspapers yet they continue mud slinging," Sumathipala lamented.

Sumathipala said the appointment of a CA would mean that SLC would not be able to meet the June 30 deadline to submit audited accounts to the ICC. The audited accounts are mandatory for the SLC to receive the ICC funds, he said

UEFA: No action against Ramos for clash with Karius
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Xavi blasts board for signings,...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Klopp unhappy with Ramos 'wrestling' Salah
RELATED STORY
It was like wrestling – Klopp unhappy with Ramos...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 1978 - The Unfair Home Advantage
RELATED STORY
Juventus XI who played for their rivals
RELATED STORY
5 most successful footballers with obscure nationalities  
RELATED STORY
Santos unhappy with 'abnormal' goals
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #24 Roger Milla
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...