Slovakia U20 and USA U20 square off at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Friday (May 26).

Slovakia are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Ecuador. They went ahead through Mate Szolgai in the 29th minute, while Justin Cuero levelled matters for the South Americans in first half injury time. Jose Sosa scored the winner in the 59th minute.

USA, meanwhile, beat Fiji 3-0. All three goals were scored in the final 22 minutes. Diego Luna, Cade Cowell and Caleb Wiley found the back of the net to inspire the Stars and Stripes to victory.

The victory saw Mikey Varas' hold on to top spot in Group B, having garnered six points from two games. Slovakia, meanwhile, sit in second spot with three points.

Slovakia U20 vs USA U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Slovakia's defeat to Ecuador ended their five-game unbeaten run.

USA have made to the quarterfinal in their last three appearances at the World Cup.

Six of Slovakia's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Four of USA's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Six of Slovakia's last seven games have had goals at both ends.

Slovakia U20 vs USA U20 Prediction

The USA are on the cusp of qualifying for the knockouts of a fourth successive tournament and need one point to secure top spot in the group. The North American champions struggled during their preparations for the World Cup but have stepped up to the plate in the tournament proper.

Slovakia, meanwhile, still have their qualification destiny in their hands and will be aiming for maximum points to clinch a top-two spot in the group. The Little Falcons made it the knockouts in their only previous appearance in the U-20 World Cup.

The USA, for their part, are among the most consistent participants in the tournament. They are the favourites, but the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Slovakia 1-1 USA

Slovakia U20 vs USA U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes