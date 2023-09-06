Slovakia vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8, 2023

Slovakia welcome Portugal to the Tehelne Pole in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday (September 8).

Both teams have enjoyed an impressive run, with Slovakia winning three of their four games and Portugal winning all four. The visitors are atop Group J, leading Slovakia (19) by two points.

Slovakia won 1-0 at Liechtenstein in their previous qualifying game, thanks to Denis Vavro's first-half winner. Portugal also won by the same scoreline in their last outing at Iceland.

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 200th appearance for the Selecao with an 89th-minute winner, his 123rd goal for the Euro 2016 champions.

Slovakia vs Portugal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns four times across competitions and last met in 2005. Portugal have three wins and a draw.

In their last meeting in the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Portugal won 2-0, with Ronaldo scoring the second goal of the game.

Slovakia have scored once against Portugal and conceded seven times in four games.

Portugal have the second-best attacking record in the European qualifiers, scoring 14 times in four games, with only Euro 2020 runners-up England (15) scoring more.

The Selecao are also one of three teams yet to concede in the qualifying campaign; the others are France and Hungary.

Slovakia have won one of their last seven home games across competitions, failing to score in two of their last three.

Portugal have won nine of their last 10 games in European qualifiers, keeping seven clean sheets.

Slovakia vs Portugal Prediction

Slovakia are unbeaten in seven games across competitions and have won their last three games. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five outings. Nonetheless, they have just one of their last seven home games.

Portugal, meanwhile, have a 100% record under Roberto Martínez and are yet to concedesince he took over in January. He has named a strong squad for the ongoing international break, with Ronaldo headlining a star-studded attack.

Although both teams have been in good form in the qualifiers, considering Portugal's better form and unbeaten record against Slovakia, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Slovakia 1-3 Portugal

Slovakia vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes