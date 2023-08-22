Slovan Bratislava vs Aris Limassol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Slovan Bratislava host Aris Limassol at the Tehelne Pole on Thursday (August 24) for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff.

Aiming to reach their third straight European finals, Slovan dropped to the Europa League after their Champions League pursuit ended in the third qualifying round. Israeli side Maccabi Haifa beat them home and away to complete a 5-2 aggregate win. However, all's not lost yet, as Bratislava have a chance to reach the Europa League group stage.

Meanwhile, Aris, too, were in the running for the Champions League, but fell short just before the playoffs, with Rakow Czestochowa ending their ambitions.

Following back-to-back defeats to the Polish side, Limassol recovered to beat AEK Larnaca in the Cypriot First Division at the weekend. Jaden Montnor and Matija Spoljaric scored for the Light Brigade, who began their league campaign on a winning note, adding some wind to their sails ahead of the Bratislava clash.

Slovan Bratislava vs Aris Limassol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Aris have kept one clean sheet in five games, but it came in their most recent outing: 2-0 vs AEK Larnaca.

Limassol have conceded eight goals in their last four European qualifiers.

Slovan are winless in five games in European qualifiers, losing one, but that defeat came in their most recent home game: 2-1 loss vs Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League third qualifying.

Aris have lost two of their only three away games in European qualifiers.

Aris have conceded at least twice in all three of their European qualifiers away from home.

Slovan have conceded in their last five games.

Slovan Bratislava vs Aris Limassol Prediction

Slovan have struggled at home in European games, which gives Aris a chance. The Cypriot outfit boast a terrific attacking vanguard and could hurt their hosts.

Prediction: Slovan 1-2 Aris

Slovan Bratislava vs Aris Limassol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aris

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes