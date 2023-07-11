Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12, 2023 

Slovan Bratislava welcome Swift Hesperange to Tehelne pole for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Wednesday (July 12).

The hosts booked their spot in the Champions League qualifiers by finishing as Slovakian Fortuna Liga champions, while Swift won the Luxembourg National Division last season.

Slovan are coming off a comfortable 4-1 win over Rapid Bucharest in a friendly. Their last competitive game came in May when they wrapped up their title-winning campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home against Podbrezova.

Swift, meanwhile, have not been in action since concluding their league campaign with a 2-2 draw at second-placed Niedercorn in May, squandering a lead in each half.

Slovan are the seeded side in the tie, while Swift are unseeded. The winner of this tie will face either Hamrun Spartans or Maccabi Haifa in the second round of the qualifiers.

Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Eight of Swift's last ten competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Slovan are aiming to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time.

Swift are competing in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers for the first time. They lost their two previous ties in European competition.

Swift have scored at least twice in eight of their last ten competitive games.

Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Prediction

Slovan are the overwhelming favourites to progress in this tie. The Sky Blues will look to stamp their authority on the tie by securing a convincing first leg lead to put themselves on the cusp of qualification.

Swift, meanwhile, have been potent in attack over the last few months, but it's pertinent to note that they're now swimming among bigger fish in the continent.

Slovan have vastly superior quality to their visitors, and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Slovan 3-0 Swift

Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slovan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Slovan to score over 1.5 goals

