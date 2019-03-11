×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Snow is extra man for Leverkusen in 3-2 win at Hannover

Associated Press
NEWS
News
83   //    11 Mar 2019, 01:48 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen got a helping hand from the snow in its 3-2 win at Hannover in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Hannover's Genki Haraguchi was denied an almost certain goal — with Leverkusen 2-0 ahead — when he rounded the goalkeeper and shot toward the empty net only for the orange ball to get stuck in the snow before it had crossed the line. Grateful defender Jonathan Tah got back to clear the ball.

Julian Brandt had a role in all the visitors' goals to help Leverkusen move fifth, a Europa League spot. The Germany midfielder set up both of Kevin Volland's first-half strikes, then crossed for Kai Havertz to get the winner in the 87th minute after Hannover had fought back to equalize.

Heavy snowfall played havoc with the game. Referee Soeren Storks interrupted the match shortly before the break to allow the pitch to be swept to make halfway lines, sidelines and penalty lines clear.

Perhaps mindful of Haraguchi's non-goal, the penalty area was also swept during the break.

Haraguchi set up Brazilian striker Jonathas to score in the 51st before the hosts equalized in the 73rd with an own-goal from Mitchell Weiser.

Havertz played a one-two with Brandt for the late winner, and Karim Bellarabi had another goal ruled out through VAR in injury time.

Hannover remains in the relegation zone, eight points from safety with little hope of survival after club president Martin Kind blasted the side during the week for being "kaput, badly assembled and a failure."

Two goals from Andrej Kramaric - the first a penalty - were enough for Hoffenheim to scrape a 2-1 win at home over last-placed Nuremberg.

Associated Press
NEWS
Dortmund beats Leverkusen to get back on track in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Bayern slips up at Leverkusen, Dortmund held in Frankfurt
RELATED STORY
Bayer Leverkusen teenager is the perfect blend of Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
Stuttgart routs Hannover 5-1 in Bundesliga relegation fight
RELATED STORY
Hannover coach facing axing after thrashing from Dortmund
RELATED STORY
5 Times Jurgen Klopp blamed odd reasons for not winning
RELATED STORY
3 times Jurgen Klopp surprised us with his uncanny comments.
RELATED STORY
Struggling Hannover sack Breitenreiter
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19, Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 4 memorable hat-tricks in the Round of 16 over the years
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us