Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

So near, so VAR - 100 days out, technology eyed for Asian Cup

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    27 Sep 2018, 13:31 IST

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 27 (AFP) Asia's football body said on Thursday it was considering using Virtual Assistant Referee technology "at some stage" at the Asian Cup -- just 100 days before the tournament kicks off in the United Arab Emirates.

VAR, used to review major decisions mid-match, was used at the World Cup earlier this year.

The Asian Football Confederation said it "plans" to use VAR in the UAE, "pending final confirmation that all necessary preparation is in place".

"Asian football is determined to embrace technology for the good of the game and we are looking into the introduction of VAR at some stage during the AFC's pinnacle competition," AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement.

"We saw the VAR first-hand during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and it was clear to everyone that there needed to be a great deal of training of officials and investment in facilities to make sure that the system was effective and a positive addition to the game."

Although the schedule is tight, it is similar to FIFA's timetable after VAR was formally approved about three months ahead of the World Cup.

The Asian Cup, from January 5 to February 1, will also break new ground as it involves a record 24 teams, up from 16 in 2015

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
In support of VAR
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 lessons we have learned so far
RELATED STORY
What made the 2018 World Cup so successful
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: VAR Review - A Success? 
RELATED STORY
FIFA: VAR a World Cup success despite controversies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 controversial decisions that involved VAR
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Video Assistant Referee decisions
RELATED STORY
Hierro addresses VAR, says Spain lucky
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key takeaways from the Mundial so far
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us