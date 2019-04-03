×
Soccer great Pele reportedly hospitalized in Paris

Associated Press
NEWS
News
57   //    03 Apr 2019, 22:16 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Soccer great Pele has reportedly been hospitalized in Paris for medical exams after feeling ill following a meeting with Kylian Mbappe in the French capital.

According to Brazilian TV network Globo, Pele had a cold and was medicated at his hotel. He woke up still feeling ill and was taken to a hospital on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old Pele and Mbappe, the French forward who has drawn comparisons with the Brazilian great after helping France win the World Cup last summer as a teenager, met as part of their ambassador roles for a Swiss watchmaker.

According to Globo, Pele's fever has passed and he was expected to be released within hours. The network said Pele's schedule has not been changed.

Pele's representatives did not answer questions from The Associated Press but referred to Globo's report when asked to confirm whether the three-time World Cup winner was hospitalized.

Pele has frequently been admitted to hospitals in the last few years for kidney and prostate procedures.

Pele's meeting with Mbappe had initially been planned for last November but was postponed because of the Brazilian's poor health at the time.

Associated Press
NEWS
