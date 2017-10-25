Write & Earn
Soccer: Striker Woodburn commits long-term future to Liverpool

by Reuters
25 Oct 2017, 22:48 IST
Soccer Football - Wales Training - Vale of Glamorgan, Britain - October 2, 2017 Wales' Ben Woodburn during training Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Wales Training - Vale of Glamorgan, Britain - October 2, 2017 Wales' Ben Woodburn during training Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - Wales striker Ben Woodburn has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Woodburn became Liverpool's youngest goalscorer last season when he struck in the 81st minute of a 2-0 League Cup quarter-final victory over Hull City.

At 17 years and 45 days, Woodburn was 98 days younger than former England striker Michael Owen, who had held that record since 1997.

Woodburn also scored a spectacular long-range strike on his senior international debut for Wales in a World Cup qualifier against Austria in September.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to sign a new contract with Liverpool," Woodburn, who turned 18 this month, told Liverpool's website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)

"This is the club I want to stay at and be here as long as possible. When I was told, all I wanted to do was sign the contract."

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, whose team are ninth in the league and host promoted Huddersfield Town on Saturday, said the youngster had the "perfect balance of talent and attitude".

"What a talent this young man is," Klopp added. "We don't call him the Prince of Wales for nothing, although judging by his facial expression when we do he would probably be happy if we stopped with this!"

Woodburn has made one senior appearance for Liverpool so far this season - in the 2-0 League Cup defeat by Leicester City in September, although he has gone on to make another two appearances for Wales.

(Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

