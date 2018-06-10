Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Socceroos are tired, admits Van Marwijk

Bert van Marwijk admitted Australia were tired after their 2-1 win over Hungary but said his squad is injury-free.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 00:11 IST
75
bertvanmarwijk-cropped
Australia coach Bert van Marwijk

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk put his side's poor performance in a 2-1 friendly win over Hungary down to fatigue just one week before their World Cup opener against France.

A Daniel Arzani strike and Tamas Kadar's late own goal, which came after Trent Sainsbury comically put through his own net, ensured the Socceroos added another morale-boosting victory to the 4-0 triumph over Czech Republic last week.

Van Marwijk was candid in his assessment of a below-par performance, claiming his squad were tired after three weeks of training and preparations for their campaign in Russia.

"It's to do with form a little bit. I think they were all tired. You could see that," Van Marwijk told Fox Sports in Budapest.

"We worked very hard the last three weeks. We gave them a rest in the last three days but, with this weather, you could see they were tired.

"I'm glad we have kept everybody fit in the training camp."

Australia had Mat Ryan to thank for keeping them in the game with a string of good saves in the first half and Van Marwijk confirmed the Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper would be his first choice for the World Cup.

The Dutchman also praised Tomi Juric after the striker continued his comeback from a knee injury by playing over 30 minutes as a substitute.

"I could not be satisfied about the first half but we didn't have a goal against us," said Van Marwijk. "The second half was much better.

"Juric has done really well in the last week of training and he deserved his chance. What he showed, that's why we took him. He's done really well.

"I'm 80-90 per cent sure of my starting line-up. Ryan will be in goal."

Van Marwijk names four uncapped players in Socceroos squad
RELATED STORY
Australia not ready for World Cup – Van Marwijk
RELATED STORY
Van Marwijk paying Australia coaching staff out of his...
RELATED STORY
Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
RELATED STORY
Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad
RELATED STORY
Van Marwijk cuts another 6 from Australia's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
RELATED STORY
Arzani, Karacic named in Socceroos' initial World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Maclaren, Arzani join Cahill in Australia's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Australia call up Maclaren to preliminary WCup squad
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT LAT AZE
1 - 3
Tomorrow SEN KOR 06:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
12 Jun JAP PAR 06:35 PM
12 Jun JAP PAR 06:35 PM
12 Jun POL LIT 09:30 PM
12 Jun POL LIT 09:30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us