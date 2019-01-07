×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solari baffled by failure to award Real Madrid a penalty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
07 Jan 2019, 02:26 IST
solari-cropped
Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari

Santiago Solari is bemused as to how Real Madrid were not awarded a "textbook" penalty after Vinicius Jr appeared to be brought down in the area during Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad.

Madrid were looking to move level with Sevilla on 33 points after their draw with Atletico Madrid earlier in the day, but from the early stages they were off the pace.

Willian Jose got La Real off to a great start, scoring a penalty in the third minute after Casemiro clumsily felled Mikel Merino in the box.

After the break, Lucas Vazquez was dismissed for a second booking and then Vinicius seemed to be denied a clear penalty, the Brazilian going to ground after seeming to beat the sprawling Geronimo Rulli to the ball.

No spot-kick was awarded and Ruben Pardo sealed the points late on, and Solari – who is under increasing pressure – is convinced his team were hard done by.

"Everything went against us," Solari told Movistar. "We did not get into the game well, we had an unfortunate move in the second minute.

"We did everything to turn it around and did not get any goal. We have had chances, but did not put them in.

"And then there was that play that nobody understood why it didn't end with a penalty. It seems to me like a textbook penalty."

Advertisement

In his post-match news conference, the Argentinian was eager to show some understanding towards the officials, though he was confused as to why no review of the incident appeared to happen.

"We have not spoken with the referees," he told reporters. "There are plays that seem obvious in real time, but we believe VAR technology is there to check.

"We are all humans and make mistakes, but if you do not check to correct the mistake, it is difficult to understand."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Solari: Real Madrid shouldn't undervalue draws
RELATED STORY
Santiago Solari and 3 other Argentine coaches at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Solari: Bale injury cost Madrid victory at Villarreal
RELATED STORY
Vinicius appreciates Solari influence at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
6 problems Santiago Solari must fix to succeed at Real...
RELATED STORY
5 quickest Real Madrid managers to win a trophy at the club
RELATED STORY
Santiago Solari: Who is Real Madrid's New Interim Manager?
RELATED STORY
Solari not worried about Real Madrid future
RELATED STORY
Solari: Every day at Real Madrid is a big test
RELATED STORY
Maradona: Solari will not last at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us