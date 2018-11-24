×
Solari not looking for 'people to blame' after Madrid defeat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
55   //    24 Nov 2018, 20:59 IST
SantiagoSolari - cropped
Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari at Eibar

Santiago Solari refused to identify a scapegoat but acknowledged Real Madrid's collective need to improve after a humbling 3-0 defeat at Eibar.

Madrid's rocky start to the season had improved under Solari with four straight wins, but his first match as the club's permanent head coach ended in dismay as the European champions were outfought and outthought.

But the new boss is insistent that there are positives to take from the early weeks of his tenure, believing the issues evidenced on Saturday can be dealt with through hard work.

"We were not good, evidently, and we accept that. We must improve for sure," Solari told beIN LaLiga. "Eibar played very well, we must congratulate them.

"The result is tough, for sure, as we expected to come here and win. We had won the previous four games. We must work to improve and fix the things that were not right today.

"It is not about finding people to blame. We have things to fix, things to do ourselves. But everything is fixable. We had won four straight games, done some things very well, and so we must return to that.

"I don't think there was a lack of attitude. We lost some small battles at the start of the game and it continued from there. It is a small pitch and we did not deal with it.

"But to take conclusions from just one game, to change everything, is not right. I look at the five games since I arrived and take the conclusions from there."

