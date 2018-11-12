×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Solari remains tight-lipped on Real Madrid future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
94   //    12 Nov 2018, 04:48 IST
Santiago Solari - cropped
Real Madrid interim head coach Santiago Solari

Interim head coach Santiago Solari refused to be drawn on his Real Madrid future after guiding Los Blancos to a fourth consecutive win against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The 4-2 victory at Balaidos means the Argentine is the first Madrid coach to prevail in his first four competitive games in charge since Manuel Pellegrini in 2009.

Solari has steadied the ship following the 5-1 Clasico thumping that led to Julen Lopetegui's dismissal last month and has put himself in pole position to land the top job permanently with his 14-day temporary spell now at an end.

The 42-year-old was in no mood to confirm whether he considers himself the favourite for the post, however, telling a media conference: "The important thing is to do what is necessary for the good of the team, everything else doesn't matter."

Solari was indebted to a fine performance from Karim Benzema against Celta, the Frenchman scoring his side's first and forcing Gustavo Cabral into an own goal after the interval.

Sergio Ramos and Dani Ceballos also got on the scoresheet in the closing stages for Madrid, who are now sixth, within four points of leaders Barcelona after the defending champions' surprise 4-3 loss at home to Real Betis.

The only negative for Madrid was the loss of Casemiro, Sergio Reguilon and Nacho Fernandez to injury, with Solari stating afterwards that he was less than impressed with Celta's robust approach.

"Celta played very aggressively," he added.

"Casemiro had to come off, Gareth [Bale] made a huge effort because the kick he received was causing him problems.

"Their challenges were at the limit of what's allowed and we suffered because of that."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Solari not worried about Real Madrid future
RELATED STORY
Santiago Solari: Who is Real Madrid's New Interim Manager?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid confirm sacking of Julen Lopetegui, appoint...
RELATED STORY
Solari completes perfect Real Madrid audition with fourth...
RELATED STORY
Nacho: Real Madrid will work as if Solari is here all season
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why Santiago Solari should remain...
RELATED STORY
Solari delighted with Real Madrid's response to Lopetegui...
RELATED STORY
Solari seeks to keep Madrid saviour Vinicius grounded
RELATED STORY
Excited Solari relishing Champions League coaching bow
RELATED STORY
'Hurt' Madrid players desperate to turn fortunes around -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us