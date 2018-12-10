×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solari salutes Real Madrid character after 'ugly' Huesca win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
183   //    10 Dec 2018, 00:07 IST
solari-cropped
Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari

Santiago Solari was impressed with the "character" shown by Real Madrid as they claimed an "ugly" 1-0 win away to rock-bottom Huesca on Sunday.

Gareth Bale settled the match with a fine early volley, but it was otherwise a game that will not live long in the memory.

Conditions were difficult in Aragon, with the wind in particular having an impact on proceedings at El Alcoraz.

And, while Solari acknowledged it was a trying day, he felt it highlighted Madrid's strength of character.

"The conditions are the same for both, but the wind has made the game ugly and it was very difficult to control and pass in," the Madrid coach said. "If you ask the players, it was less precise because of that.

"I emphasise our character, because these games you have to know how to suffer and win them, we didn't know where the ball was going to fall and we are less adapted to this type of game.

"There are times when there is no way to get out of an area. Sometimes you do not choose the area where you need to play. There are parts where the wind blows a lot.

"That was not the only condition, because they pushed us very far. We were able to increase the lead, but we did not do it and we suffered because the other team pressured us, that's the way it is.

Advertisement

"There are games that take place like this and to overcome them is a test of character, the team has had a lot of character.

"They have left everything [on the pitch] with intensity. We scored when we had to score, we defended well and compact.

"It's hard to play when there's such an atmosphere in favour of the locals and so much. That's where the character shows."

The victory moved Madrid back into the top four, with Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid ahead of them.

After 15 matches, it looks like being one of the most open LaLiga seasons since the turn of the century, and Solari thinks that is a good thing.

"I like contested leagues where anything can happen," he said. "It's been a while since we saw LaLiga like that, and we're going to enjoy it all."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Santiago Solari and 3 other Argentine coaches at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Navas must decide his own future, says Solari
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: 'Club does not miss Cristiano Ronaldo,'...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid can win the treble with Solari – Perez
RELATED STORY
Santiago Solari plays down rift rumors with Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Huesca vs Real Madrid: Match Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Solari completes perfect Real Madrid audition with fourth...
RELATED STORY
Solari remains tight-lipped on Real Madrid future
RELATED STORY
Solari: Every day at Real Madrid is a big test
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts after Real Madrid announce Santiago Solari...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us