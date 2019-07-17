×
Solskjaer again calls for patience at Man United: It can't be a quick fix

Omnisport
NEWS
News
97   //    17 Jul 2019, 04:46 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - cropped
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again warned there was no "quick fix" at Manchester United, although the Premier League giants are still hoping for further signings.

United are coming off a sixth-place finish last season, a difficult campaign seeing them end up 32 points adrift of champions and rivals Manchester City.

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been added to United's squad from Swansea City and Crystal Palace respectively, while the club are linked with numerous other signings – most notably Leicester City defender Harry Maguire – and have the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku potentially exiting.

Solskjaer is still hoping for further additions to his squad, but – as he did earlier in the year – again asked for patience as United look to close the gap to the top.

"I know it's hard getting players in and over the line," the manager said.

"We've been doing our jobs. We've been finding, identifying players. Scouting them. But they have got clubs.

"It took time with Aaron, it took time with Dan, but they got it over the line. It's not like we're going to sign 10 players. It can't be a quick fix.

"As I've said to you, we're working on one or two and we're still hoping but I also understand that the market has changed. Prices have soared."

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have also been linked with the Premier League giants.

United's approach in the transfer market has been criticised at times, but Solskjaer said the club would remain patient.

"We have been linked with so many players. I am sure you don't believe every single player that we have been linked with," he said.

"But I think that Man United sometimes have, because of the wealth, maybe we have had to pay more, a bigger premium to get players in and that's just the world we live in.

"And we have taken our time and we are not going to overpay but we have to get the right people in, the right players."

Manchester United face Leeds United in their second pre-season friendly in Perth on Wednesday.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
