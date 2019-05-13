Solskjaer 'can't wait' for Tuanzebe to return to Manchester United

Axel Tuanzebe (R) challenges Neal Maupay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "can't wait" to see Axel Tuanzebe return to Manchester United from his loan at Aston Villa.

Tuanzebe, 21, has enjoyed an encouraging loan spell in the Championship in 2018-19, making 26 appearances for Dean Smith's side.

The defender could yet help his side secure a return to the Premier League, with Villa holding a 2-1 lead over West Brom in the play-off semi-final after the first leg last Saturday.

Regardless of Villa's promotion push, Solskjaer seems eager to make sure Tuanzebe is given a chance in the top flight next season, with United in need of improved strength in depth at the back following a hugely disappointing campaign.

"Hopefully, now Axel can get to the play-off final and play well," the United manager told the club's media channels.

"Obviously, he's had a couple of injuries, but he's a boy I can't wait to see in pre-season for us."

Solskjaer is also monitoring the progress of Dean Henderson, who helped Sheffield United secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

He suggested the England Under-21 international could benefit from a return to Bramall Lane for the season to come.

"Next year, let's see what we do with Dean," Solskjaer said.

"He's obviously won promotion with Sheffield United and that's been fantastic for him. If he plays a year in the Premier League for them, it might be the best thing."