×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
219   //    05 Jan 2019, 20:58 IST
Sanchez - cropped
Alexis Sanchez went off injured against Reading

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Alexis Sanchez will recover from his hamstring problem in time to face Tottenham.

United made it five wins from five under Solskjaer on Saturday as first-half goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku sent them through to the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of Reading. 

The win was marred somewhat by Sanchez hobbling off with 25 minutes remaining, struggling again with a hamstring issue. 

But Solskjaer is confident the Chile international will be available for selection at Wembley in a crunch Premier League clash next time out. 

"I hope it's not going to be too bad," Solskjaer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It's the same hamstring that he's been having trouble with but we'll see. Hopefully he'll be okay for next weekend."

United were sluggish at times during their victory over the second-tier Royals, but Solskjaer took responsibility for their performance, acknowledging that he may have made too many changes.

"I have to say that they made it tough for us and I probably made it tough for us," the Norwegian told BT Sport.

Advertisement

"You know when you make nine changes it is never easy for a team to play together. 

"We've learned a lot, every single day we play together and train together we learn. We know we need some fitness work, need to work on relations, but today I put a team together that never played together. 

"We're through, that's good, [but] loads of things to improve.

"We know that if the performance is repeated at Wembley against Spurs, we're not going to come away with a clean sheet and any points."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Solskjaer: Lukaku and Sanchez responsible for their own form
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Alexis Sanchez will shine under Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to hold transfers talk with Woodward
RELATED STORY
Pogba a doubt for Reading clash, Lukaku and Sanchez to start
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Solskjaer expects no new signings...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Manchester United should appoint Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
Sanchez makes first Manchester United squad under Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Sanchez, Martial and Lukaku close to Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester United: 5 men who were...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us