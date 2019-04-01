×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer has restored Ferguson 'buzz' to Manchester United - Jones

Omnisport
NEWS
News
72   //    01 Apr 2019, 12:56 IST
jones-cropped
Phil Jones and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United defender Phil Jones praised new permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for restoring a "buzz" not felt at the club since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. 

After a successful spell in temporary charge, Solskjaer signed a three-year deal last week to remain at Old Trafford. 

During his period as caretaker boss, Solskjaer turned United into genuine contenders for a top-four spot, despite their chances previously looking bleak under Jose Mourinho. 

However, it is not just the results that have improved after Solskjaer's arrival, with the atmosphere appearing to be better as the players are said to have reacted well to the Norwegian's personality. 

Jones is one of few Ferguson recruits still in the squad almost six years on from the Scot's departure, and he feels the mood around the club is comparable to that era. 

"I definitely feel the same sort of vibe about the place," Jones told reporters after Saturday's unconvincing 2-1 win over Watford.

"The same... the same buzz. The same... I don't know, like you can't really put your finger on it.

"But you can see similarities in that stage between now and back then. It's nice, it's refreshing and we're all enjoying it.

Advertisement

"It didn't matter whether it [Solskjaer signing a full-time contract] was last month, this month, next month, end of the season.

"I think we understand exactly what he wants, what he wants from us and vice-versa and it works.

"The players are enjoying their football. It's exciting, we're moving in the right direction. We've got some great footballers here. We want to learn and improve and get better and we will do."

United are next in action on Tuesday in the Premier League, as they travel to Wolves.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United: 3 Signings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make to win the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Shaw: Positive Solskjaer has brought buzz back to Man United
RELATED STORY
5 ways how Solskjaer convinced Manchester United to give him the full-time job
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why making Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanent manager of Manchester United was the right decision
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Will Solskjaer heal the wounds of the Red Devils?
RELATED STORY
4 important changes to implement in Manchester United after Solskjaer appointment
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revived Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Oxygen for the soul: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has breathed Manchester United back to life
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reaction To Solskjaer Appointment As Permanent Manchester United Manager
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the importance of playing the Manchester United way
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
03 Apr WAT FUL 12:15 AM Watford vs Fulham
03 Apr WOL MAN 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
04 Apr MAN CAR 12:15 AM Manchester City vs Cardiff City
06 Apr SOU LIV 12:30 AM Southampton vs Liverpool
06 Apr AFC BUR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
06 Apr HUD LEI 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
06 Apr NEW CRY 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
07 Apr EVE ARS 06:35 PM Everton vs Arsenal
09 Apr CHE WES 12:30 AM Chelsea vs West Ham
24 Apr TOT BRI 12:15 AM Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us