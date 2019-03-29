Solskjaer hopes United backroom staff remains intact

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 98 // 29 Mar 2019, 02:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Mike Phelan (left) and Michael Carrick

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no intention of changing his backroom staff after being appointed Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.

United confirmed on Thursday that Solskjaer, who took charge after Jose Mourinho's December departure, has agreed a three-year deal.

Solskjaer retained the services of first-team coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna following the Portuguese's dismissal and brought back Alex Ferguson's long-time assistant Mike Phelan.

They have proven to be a formidable team, propelling the club back into top-four contention in the Premier League and advancing to the Champions League quarter-finals after a stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

The club has not announced if Carrick, McKenna and Phelan will form part of Solskjaer's permanent team, but the Norwegian is in no doubt that he wants them to continue alongside him.

"Mike is a key part of the set-up and they are talking to each other," he told a media conference.

"Of course, I've voiced my opinion and the set-up we have now, I really hope that's going to continue. The staff we have work so well together, which is key to getting results.

"I'm not looking to make any changes there and they've not knocked on my door and said they don't want to continue, so hopefully we'll have the same set."

Advertisement