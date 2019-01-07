×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer knows the type of striker I am – Lukaku enjoying United revival

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    07 Jan 2019, 05:15 IST
Lukaku-cropped
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku (L) and caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (R)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's analysis and understanding of his game has helped him return to form at Old Trafford.

Lukaku had looked out of form and down on confidence before Jose Mourinho was sacked last month, however, he has enjoyed a revival under caretaker manager Solskjaer.

The 25-year-old – who only found the back of the net twice in the final three months of Mourinho's tenure – scored in consecutive Premier League fixtures before netting in Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Reading.

Lukaku is reaping the benefits under United favourite Solskjaer and the Belgium international said: "He talks to me all the time and I like that.

"He played in a way that I like to play, and also the rest of the team, and we are just enjoying our football right now.

"He's taught me a lot. Movement-wise, and stuff like that, but obviously he knows the type of striker that I am. From the first day when I came back in, he did a total analysis of my game. I was really surprised but he helped me a lot and I am looking forward to keeping on working with him.

"He really wants me to face the goal because he knows that I am at my most dangerous when I do that, when I'm moving off the shoulder of the defender but also trying to stay on the move all the time.

"The work that we have been doing over the last couple of weeks is good, and I just take it every day at a time and I want to improve my game. He was ice cold when he was in front of the goal and that is something I like."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Solskjaer doesn't want Lukaku playing 'target man' role
RELATED STORY
Lingard: Solskjaer has brought back the Pogba I used to know
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer unhappy with 'sluggish' United first half
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 Tactics from...
RELATED STORY
Rashford and Lukaku hail Solskjaer's influence
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer: Lukaku and Sanchez responsible for their own form
RELATED STORY
Pogba at his best in Bournemouth win - Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Manchester United should appoint Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The future looks bleak for Romelu...
RELATED STORY
Shaw: Positive Solskjaer has brought buzz back to Man United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us