Solskjaer: Man Utd must live up to favourites tag against Colchester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he would not accept complacency from Manchester United in a seemingly straightforward EFL Cup quarter-final tie against Colchester United.

Solskjaer's men have an excellent chance to move within one match of a shot at the silverware when fourth-tier Colchester arrive at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The U's stunned Crystal Palace and Tottenham en route to the last eight but head coach John McGreal admitted the underdogs need a "large slice" of luck to continue their run.

Solskjaer, who will make changes following the weekend draw with Everton, warned his players against dipping below expectations.

"When you put that Manchester United shirt on, complacency should not be in your head," the Norwegian told MUTV.

"And when there is a semi-final and a potential final there at stake, of course you have got to go out there and start brightly, start quickly, get your goals and then hopefully get through."

He added: "We are at home but, of course, this is a team that has knocked out Tottenham and Crystal Palace, so there is no way we are going to take them lightly.

"Even though we are favourites and big favourites, we know you have to go out there, perform, create chances and score goals. We hope to do so."

The match marks 364 days since Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford, initially as a caretaker manager following Jose Mourinho's dismissal.

He has faced plenty of scrutiny over the past 12 months but said: "My first year has gone very quickly and it has been so enjoyable.

"It is just an honour and privilege, of course, and I will make sure that I can have a good celebration on Wednesday."