Solskjaer on De Gea contract talks: Hopefully we can get it done

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 59 // 13 Sep 2019, 16:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains hopeful David de Gea will sign a new contract with Manchester United and see out his career at Old Trafford.

The Spain international is into the final season of his existing deal and has yet to commit to fresh terms despite months of discussions.

De Gea has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid in the past and can open talks with foreign clubs from January over a pre-contract agreement.

Solskjaer rates the 28-year-old as the best goalkeeper in the business and is keen to get him tied down for the long term.

"I want David to stay here," Solskjaer said at a news conference on Friday. "He knows that and he's the best goalkeeper in the world - we've seen that over the years and I hope I can make sure he'll finish his career at Man United at the highest level.

"And there have been loads of talks, lots of discussions between David and the club and hopefully we can get it done."

De Gea appears certain to retain his place in goal for Saturday's visit of Leicester as United aim to end a three-match winless run.

Another regular at the back this season has been Harry Maguire, who joined from Leicester in an £80million transfer in August and Solskjaer sees the England centre-back as a future United captain.

Advertisement

"I think he's been brilliant," Solskjaer told reporters. "I think he's come into the dressing room and been a leader. He's also a leader on the pitch and I'm sure he's looking forward to playing against his old team.

Ole on @HarryMaguire93: "He's been brilliant. I think he's come into the dressing room, been a leader, he's also obviously a leader on the pitch, you can see that." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/36JUTeZljn — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 13, 2019

"Now he's here he's gonna be a big part of the future of this club, we've watched him enough to know he's the guy we wanted that's why we spent the money we did on him.

"He's a definitely a character and personality that can be captain of a big club. In the dressing room, he's a leader both by performances, presence, stature and behaviour, he's a character you say you'd like to follow."

Another player rated highly by Solskjaer is Wales winger Daniel James, who has started the season in stunning fashion with four goals in six matches for club and country.

"After scouting him and speaking to [Wales boss Ryan] Giggs, I'm not surprised," he said. "Daniel's come in and when you score in your first performance at Old Trafford you get confidence and he's been great for us.

"There's more to come - he's got that X-factor with his pace, explosivity in and around the box. He's been practising right foot, left foot and he'll score more goals."

Solskjaer has confirmed United will be without midfielder Paul Pogba for Saturday's match, while Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka may also miss out.