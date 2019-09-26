Solskjaer pleads for patience with Greenwood after another Man United goal

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called for patience with Manchester United's latest hero Mason Greenwood after he helped them get past Rochdale in the EFL Cup.

Greenwood opened the scoring at Old Trafford on Wednesday, the 17-year-old having previously hit his first senior goal to down Astana in the Europa League last week.

Luke Matheson, a right-back even younger than Greenwood at just 16, hit back for the League One side to take the game to a penalty shoot-out, with Greenwood among United's players to convert in a 5-3 win.

With Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both sidelined, Greenwood could be handed a start when United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

Solskjaer, though, does not want the hype around Greenwood to grow too quickly, despite the excitement around the talented teenager.

"We always want some quality in the last third and we lacked that at times," Solskjaer said.

"They defended well but we should have scored quite a few goals. We should have taken our chances, but we've got Mason.

"It's a good finish, he's right footed, left footed, takes the penalty with his right and scores with his left, so he's a confident finisher.

"You've got to remember he's 18 next week so give him time, he'll be a very good player."

Solskjaer's team face a trip to Chelsea next in the competition, with the fourth-round clash set for October.

"We're through so we're happy with that," he added.

"That's the first plus, then the fans are a plus, and then the penalties, the players enjoyed taking them."