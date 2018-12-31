×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer salutes 'class' Rashford

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    31 Dec 2018, 01:19 IST
rashford-cropped
Marcus Rashford vies with Nathan Ake

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saluted Marcus Rashford as "class" after he produced another eye-catching display in Sunday's 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

Rashford has been in excellent form of late, scoring four times in his last six appearances across all competitions, including one against Eddie Howe's side.

But it was his overall contribution against Bournemouth that will draw acclaim, as the England international held the ball up well, linked expertly with his team-mates and set up Paul Pogba's opener with a sublime run and piece of skill.

Rashford has been one of the biggest beneficiaries since Jose Mourinho's departure and Solskjaer hailed the forward's form.

"Marcus has been class since I've come," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "He's scored two now in three games.

"His work rate is unbelievable. He closes down, chases, runs in behind, and the skill for the first goal was brilliant.

"[For the first goal] he holds the ball up, he hasn't got a right really to go past the second [defender, Diego Rico]. He's got all the chances in the world, the potential of becoming a top striker."

The one blemish on United's performance was the late dismissal of Eric Bailly, who was shown a straight red card for a wild lunge on Ryan Fraser.

Advertisement

Solskjaer felt that such an action was perhaps a result of United's new-found enthusiasm.

"Yes, it's a rash challenge, Eric knows he doesn't have to do that," Solskjaer said. "Stay on your feet.

"But once in a while, the boys are excited and want to win the ball back and sometimes you mistime your challenges.

"Eric's the first to accept that he made a mistake."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 Tactics from...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Alexis Sanchez will shine under Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
4 Ways Manchester United can line-up under Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
3 ways Manchester United could line up under Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield: 6 Men who were...
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a team around Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 5-1 Cardiff City: 5 Ways Solskjaer...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should try playing in...
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to lot to do to help Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 headaches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Tomorrow EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Tomorrow CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us