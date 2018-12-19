×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
277   //    19 Dec 2018, 04:36 IST
Solskjaer-cropped
Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to replace Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to replace axed manager Jose Mourinho until the end of the season after the Premier League strugglers appeared to accidentally announce his return.

With United languishing 19 points off the pace amid talk of dressing-room unrest, Ed Woodward and the club's hierarchy finally lost patience and brought Mourinho's two-and-a-half-year tenure to an end on Tuesday.

United favourite and Molde boss Solskjaer emerged as a serious caretaker candidate after the Red Devils announced they were looking to appoint an interim manager for the remainder of the campaign, with Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino reportedly the number one target in the off-season.

And United's online team seemingly jumped the gun late on Tuesday when they uploaded a video – later deleted – to their official website, with the caption: "Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 seasons after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou…"

Solskjaer spent 11 trophy-laden seasons at Old Trafford, where the 45-year-old won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups before he retired in 2007.

The former Cardiff City manager – who returned to Norwegian outfit Molde for a second stint in charge after an unsuccessful spell in Wales – also famously scored the winning goal in United's memorable Champions League victory over Bayern Munich in 1999.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
3 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 Managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 managers that could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Gary Neville is right; Mauricio Pochettino is the right...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho? Ausilio dismisses Inter return after United...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Jose the best Manchester United manager...
RELATED STORY
3 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lucien Favre could be the perfect man to...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United were right to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
3 frontrunners to become Manchester United's caretaker...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us