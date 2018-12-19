×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer to United: Cardiff stint not relevant to Old Trafford challenge, says Berg

Omnisport
NEWS
News
249   //    19 Dec 2018, 18:38 IST
OleSolskjaer - cropped
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while Cardiff City manager

Henning Berg is not concerned by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's failed stint at Cardiff City, believing the new interim Manchester United manager faces a very different challenge at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was appointed as United's caretaker boss on Wednesday, replacing Jose Mourinho until the end of the season, but his previous experience in the Premier League was not successful, overseeing Cardiff's relegation in 2014.

However, the former Norway forward twice guided Molde to the Tippeligaen title, which compatriot and former team-mate Berg believes will prove more relevant at a giant like United.

"I look at [Cardiff] as an experience for him, where he has tested himself in this league, but with a team that is fighting relegation and not a team that is looking to compete at the other end of the table," Berg told Sky Sports.

"Those are two completely different things. When you have players winning one game out of four, compared to teams that are supposed to win three games out of four, the mentality is completely different. I don't think that will have too much impact on the job he does at United now.

"I think the job he did at Molde [winning two titles] was much closer to how he would like to work as a manager at United, in terms of how he worked with the players, how he played offensive football, how he handled the squad, how he needed to rotate sometimes, how he found the different tactics.

"When he was at Molde, of course teams played more defensively against him, against a good team. He needed to break it down. He's been successful in Norway, in two terms now, and I think he's got good enough experience to do a good job with United until the end of the season."

Jaap Stam, who won the treble with United alongside Solskjaer and Berg in 1998-99, is also confident the new man is a good fit, believing he can get the best out of the likes of Paul Pogba who struggled under Mourinho.

Advertisement

"He knows the culture of the club, the fans like him as well," Stam said. "Ole is the type of manager, as far as I know, who wants to play attacking football, he wants to go forward.

"I think Ole's personality is good, he can work with young players, talented players, giving players a certain feeling as well, what they need.

"We all talk about players being bought for like £100million or £150million but a player needs to have an arm around his shoulder and needs to hear sometimes 'you're a good player, you're a great player', that gives them a great feeling, or 'you're needed to do well for the club'.

"I think Ole is very good at doing that, he's got a football brain and he knows tactically what to do."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Solskjaer to United: Red Devils' interim boss in numbers
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Club writing off two seasons with...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Other Ferguson pupils who became...
RELATED STORY
5 headaches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Good luck with the Red Devils - Norway PM's message for...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Phelan to continue Mariners role...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Ole's best moments for United
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United appoints Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
3 frontrunners to become Manchester United's caretaker...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us