×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer to United: Returning heroes - the hits and misses

Omnisport
NEWS
News
117   //    19 Dec 2018, 17:26 IST
solskjaer - CROPPED
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United return was confirmed on Wednesday as the former Red Devils striker was named as Jose Mourinho's temporary replacement at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was sacked after two-and-a-half years at United, a 3-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool proving his final match in charge.

That left United sixth in the league table, 11 points off the top four and 19 adrift of Liverpool after 17 games of the 2018-19 campaign.

Solskjaer was named as interim manager until the end of the season 24 hours after Mourinho's departure, bringing him back to the club he left in 2007 after a stellar playing career.

How the 45-year-old will fare remains unclear, and history suggests it may not be the fairytale homecoming some United fans will be hoping for.

Here, we take a look at eight examples of players returning to manage the clubs they played for, with varying levels of success.

 

HITS

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola
After leaving Barcelona as a player in 2001, Guardiola returned as 'B' Team manager in 2007 before being promoted to first-team coach a year later. Over four years in charge at Camp Nou he led the Blaugrana to 14 trophies, including three LaLiga titles and two Champions League crowns. Success has continued to come Guardiola's way with Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Zinedine Zidane
World Cup winner Zidane was part of Real Madrid's 'Galacticos' in the early 2000s and he finished his playing career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Like Guardiola, he returned as reserve team manager before stepping up to the top job after the departure of Rafael Benitez. Zidane went on to win an unprecedented three successive Champions League titles with Madrid before stepping away in May.

Antonio Conte
In 13 seasons as a player for Juventus, Antonio Conte won everything there is to win – five league titles, the Coppa Italia, the Champions League and the UEFA Cup. He moved into management two years after retiring and worked his way back to Juve after spells with Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta and Siena. Under Conte Juve won three Serie A titles in a row – the start of their current dominance – before he accepted the Italy job.

Roberto Di Matteo
Like Solskjaer, Di Matteo accepted a caretaker role with former club Chelsea in 2012, although he had previously been assistant to Andre Villas-Boas. Di Matteo – who won the FA Cup twice with the Blues – went on to lift two trophies as Chelsea boss, including their first Champions League title with a penalty shoot-out win over Bayern Munich.

MISSES

Alan Shearer
Record Premier League goalscorer, Newcastle United legend and lethal England striker – Shearer's playing career was full of success. When he retired in 2006 Shearer moved into television as a pundit, but when the Magpies came calling in 2009 he stepped in to try and save them from relegation. Sadly for Shearer he was not successful, his eight-game reign ending in Newcastle slipping out of the top flight after a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on the final day.

Filippo Inzaghi
Employing former players as managers has worked well for AC Milan over the years – Fabio Capello and Carlo Ancelotti particularly successful. So when the Rossoneri turned to Inzaghi in 2014 after Clarence Seedorf's brief tenure, the move looked sound. However, the former Milan striker – who won eight major trophies as a player – flopped, winning 14 of his 40 matches in charge as Milan finished 10th – their worst league finish in 17 years.

Thierry Henry
Henry made his name at Monaco after breaking into the first-team in 1994, the forward going on to become a world champion and a Premier League icon with Arsenal. After a period as youth coach with the Gunners, Henry was named as Roberto Martinez's assistant with Belgium. Permanent roles with Bordeaux and Aston Villa were mooted, but in October Henry chose Monaco. So far he has yet to impress, winning two of his 12 matches in charge as they exited the Champions League and sit 19th in Ligue 1.

Niko Kovac
When Jupp Heynckes announced his intention to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2017-18 season, a host of names were linked with the role, but surprisingly the German champions plumped for former midfielder Kovac. He has not been able to continue Bayern's recent dominance in the Bundesliga, though, with the club nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and senior officials being forced to publicly back their under-pressure coach.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
5 headaches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Red Devils' interim boss in numbers
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Club writing off two seasons with...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Manchester United appoint Solskjaer until...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Other Ferguson pupils who became...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Molde give blessing for their...
RELATED STORY
Good luck with the Red Devils - Norway PM's message for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United accidentally reveal...
RELATED STORY
Gary Neville is right; Mauricio Pochettino is the right...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us