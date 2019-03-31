Solskjaer will bring togetherness back to Man United, says Foster

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring back a feeling of togetherness at Manchester United, according to Ben Foster.

Solskjaer was appointed permanent United manager on Thursday having revitalised the form and morale at the club after taking over on a temporary basis from Jose Mourinho in December.

The Red Devils marked Solskjaer's new three-year contract with a 2-1 win over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scoring the goals to send them into fourth place in the Premier League.

Watford keeper Foster worked with Solskjaer in the United reserve team during his five-year spell with the club, and he thinks the former striker's man-management skills make him an ideal choice for the job.

"He just brings a togetherness," said Foster, as quoted by United's website.

"Management nowadays has evolved, where players almost know what they're doing. They just need somebody who can really instill confidence and stick an arm around players and tell them that they're doing a good job.

"I think that's what they'd been lacking in the last couple of years. It just seems a better place now, a happier environment, and that's what Ole brings.

"When I was playing for him when I was in the reserves here, he was just brilliant. Everybody loves playing for him: you go out on the pitch with a smile on your face and a spring in your step.

"I am delighted for Ole. I'm really happy for him. He was great when he was my reserve manager at United once I'd been left out of the first team.

"I'll always have a really good word to say about him, as will probably everyone who has ever met the guy. He's a top bloke and I am sure the lads will enjoy playing for him as well."

