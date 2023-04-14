"Someone wasted their lunch money on Jude"- Fans react hilariously as Liverpool supporter starts campaign to fund Jude Bellingham transfer

A Liverpool supporter has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the Reds sign Jude Bellingham. Fans on Twitter are reacting hilariously to the incident.

The midfielder was linked with a move to Merseyside for the longest time. However, the Reds have pulled out of the chase (according to The Telegraph). Signing the player would cost a fee of €130 million or more. The club don't see it as a cost-effective transfer.

Fans, however, are finding it hard to let go of their hopes of signing the Englishman. They have started the campaign as a result.

However, fans on Twitter are seeing the funny side of it. One fan wrote:

"Someone wasted their lunch money on jude."

Another wrote:

"Bro thinks it will help."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter to the crowdfunding campaign to sign Jude Bellingham:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the Jude Bellingham saga

Given Jude Bellingham was a long-standing target for the Reds, Liverpool pulling out of the race came as a surprise to many.

Jurgen Klopp recently shared his take on the matter. The German manager told the media (via Sky Sports):

"There's nothing to say about it to be honest. If we don't speak about players we sign or not, why would we now speak about this kind of speculation and this kind of news? It's really nothing to say about."

He added:

"It's not about Jude Bellingham my answer now - why do we constantly talk about things we theoretically can't have? We cannot have six players in the summer for £100m [each], for example, everybody would say that's clear."

Klopp further said on the matter:

"You have to realise what you can do and then work with that. How much money do we have available and then work with that. We are not children. Ask a five-year-old what they want for Christmas and they say a Ferrari, you wouldn't say that's a good idea, it's too expensive and you cannot drive it."

He concluded:

"It's what can you do and then you do it, and work with that. It's always how I've worked. Whatever we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it. You have to accept that this or that is not possible for us. We'll step aside and do different stuff."

Liverpool, though, are expected to raid the market in the summer to reinforce their midfield.

