Son 'very nervous' at Asian Games
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has opened up about the pressure of captaining South Korea at the Asian Games.
Son was the star name in the South Korea squad, having been selected as one of the overage players for the Under-23 tournament.
South Korea triumphed 2-1 against Japan after extra time in the final, with the squad securing exemption from national service as a result of their success.
And while Son, 26, accepts it was a risk to play in the tournament, potentially losing his Spurs place, he feels it was the right call.
2018 Asian Game Winner 우리 팀원들 코칭스태프 또 우리 지원스태프 너무 감사하고 사랑하고 또 부족한 저를 정말로 빛나게 해줘서 너무 고맙습니다 주장으로써 처음으로 나간 국제 대회에서 이런 좋은성적을 낼수 있게 해줘서 너무나도 영광입니다 너무 많이 고생했고 진짜로 정말 진심으로 감사합니다 그리고 정말 저를 응원해주시는 팬분들 또는 전세계 축구팬분들 뭐라고 말씀을 드려야 할지 모르겠습니다 너무 많은 성원 너무많은 응원을 받아서 정말 많은 책임감 느끼고 감사하게 생각합니다 정말로 팬분들 덕분에 제가 금메달이라는거를 목에 걸수 있었습니다 저한테 평생 잊지 못할 추억 만들어주셔서 감사합니다 앞으로 대한민국을 위해서 대한민국 축구를 위해서 또 저 손흥민을 위해서 최선을 다해서 발전된 모습 보이도록 노력 정말 많이 하겠습니다! 감사하고 사랑합니다 금메달은 국민의 것입니다
"Honestly, in the final I was a little bit nervous," Son told BBC Sport. "At night I couldn't sleep, I was very nervous.
"It was a gamble, but I was confident.
"I was very proud to win this tournament for my country."