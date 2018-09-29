Son 'very nervous' at Asian Games

South Korea captain Son Heung-min

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has opened up about the pressure of captaining South Korea at the Asian Games.

Son was the star name in the South Korea squad, having been selected as one of the overage players for the Under-23 tournament.

South Korea triumphed 2-1 against Japan after extra time in the final, with the squad securing exemption from national service as a result of their success.

And while Son, 26, accepts it was a risk to play in the tournament, potentially losing his Spurs place, he feels it was the right call.

"Honestly, in the final I was a little bit nervous," Son told BBC Sport. "At night I couldn't sleep, I was very nervous.

"It was a gamble, but I was confident.

"I was very proud to win this tournament for my country."