Sougou scores 4 as Mumbai City FC record 2nd win of pre-season

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 81 // 09 Sep 2018, 20:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

tour

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) MumbaiCity FC dismantled Lampang FC 6-2 to claim their second consecutive win in their pre-season campaign at Chiang Maiin Thailand Sunday.

The floodgates were opened up in the 14th minute by former Olympique de Marseilles player Modou Sougou with a neat close range finish.

Mumbai stayed on the offensive all through, looking for goals.

Senegal's Sougou made another move, storming into the box only to be fouled and awarded a penalty.

Brazilian Rafael Bastos stepped up and slotted the ball home easily to double their lead in the first half itself.

Mumbai City FC continued to run riot in the second half too, with Sougou finding space inside the box again to score another goal in the 53rd minute to give the team a strong three-goal cushion.

Toying with the defence, and showing breathtaking form, Sougou added one more goal, rounding the Lampang goalkeeper and scoring into an empty net, to complete a treble.

Lampang FC, currently plying their trade in the Thai League 2, fought back at that stage to cut down the margin in the 63rd minute.

Last edition's captain for the Islanders, Lucian Goian then was adjudged to have handled the ball which resulted in a penalty.

Even though Kunal Sawant dived the right way, his effort couldn't prevent Lampang's Bell from scoring their first goal.

Modou Sougou was, however, unstoppable, unleashing a vicious strike from about 25 yards that left the keeper stunned, scoring his fourth goal of the game.

With a hefty 5-1 lead, Mumbai City FC relaxed a bit but substitute Pranjal Bhumij scored one more to make it 6-1, finding the top corner with a delightful finish.

Lampang FC, however, found the net one more time to end the clash 6-2, getting an easy finish after Ravi's save rebounded and fell into Chok's path with an empty net in front of him.

The Islanders are on a 15-day long pre-season tour in Thailand, and are training with an eye on the Indian Super League, which begins later this month