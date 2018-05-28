Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

South Korea beats Honduras in World Cup warm-up game

South Korea beats Honduras in World Cup warm-up game

Associated Press
NEWS
News 28 May 2018, 19:48 IST
60
AP Image

DAEGU, South Korea (AP) — Son Heung-min's spectacular second-half strike helped South Korea earn a comfortable 2-0 win over Honduras in a World Cup warm-up match on Monday.

After a goalless first half, the Tottenham Hotspur forward fired home from outside the area at the hour mark to open the scoring against the Central Americans. Moon Seon-min added a second on his debut with 18 minutes remaining.

Former Barcelona youth player Lee Seung-woo also impressed on his first appearance for the 2002 World Cup semifinalist, improving his chances of being named in the final World Cup list that will be announced by June 4.

The overall performance was good news for coach Shin Tae-yong after a number of injury problems. In May, defender Kim Min-jae, midfielders Yeom Ki-hun and Kwon Chang-hoon, as well as striker Lee Keun-ho, were all ruled out of the tournament in Russia.

South Korea kicks off its ninth successive appearance at the World Cup against Sweden on June 18. Group F continues with games against Mexico and defending champion Germany.

South Korea plays against Bosnia-Herzegovina in another warm-up match on Friday in Jeonju.

___

AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Tottenham's Son to lead South Korea's challenge at World Cup
RELATED STORY
South Korea's Son set for a quick turnaround for World Cup
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #36 Ji-sung Park...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup flashback: 10 upsets that shocked the world
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
Six new names expected to light up the World Cup in Russia
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018 : Germany Team Review
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #22 Socrates
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #24 Roger Milla
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT KOR HON
2 - 0
02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018