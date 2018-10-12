×
South Korea edge out Uruguay in Seoul

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    12 Oct 2018, 19:06 IST
PauloBentoCropped
South Korea coach Paulo Bento

South Korea got the edge over Uruguay in a 2-1 friendly triumph on Friday.

Jung Woo-young was the hosts' hero in Seoul, netting the decisive goal 11 minutes from time to down the World Cup quarter-finalists. 

Matias Vecino had cancelled out Hwang Ui-jo's opener, which came after Tottenham's Son Heung-min saw a penalty saved.

A goalless first half served up little entertainment at the World Cup Stadium, but the home fans were on their feet when Sebastian Coates gave away a spot-kick.

Son's effort was brilliantly kept out by Fernando Muslera, but Hwang was on hand to drive home the rebound 66 minute in.

The lead lasted just six minutes, though, as Vecino was left with a tap-in after Lucas Torreira won the ball back deep inside Korea's half. 

Paulo Bento's side had the final say, Jung pouncing on a loose ball to prod in the winner.

Omnisport
NEWS
