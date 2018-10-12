South Korea edge out Uruguay in Seoul
South Korea got the edge over Uruguay in a 2-1 friendly triumph on Friday.
Jung Woo-young was the hosts' hero in Seoul, netting the decisive goal 11 minutes from time to down the World Cup quarter-finalists.
Matias Vecino had cancelled out Hwang Ui-jo's opener, which came after Tottenham's Son Heung-min saw a penalty saved.
A goalless first half served up little entertainment at the World Cup Stadium, but the home fans were on their feet when Sebastian Coates gave away a spot-kick.
Son's effort was brilliantly kept out by Fernando Muslera, but Hwang was on hand to drive home the rebound 66 minute in.
The lead lasted just six minutes, though, as Vecino was left with a tap-in after Lucas Torreira won the ball back deep inside Korea's half.
Paulo Bento's side had the final say, Jung pouncing on a loose ball to prod in the winner.
[FT] 대한민국 🇰🇷 2-1 🇺🇾 우루과이— 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) October 12, 2018
붉은 함성 그리고 선수들의 투혼이 어우러져
멋진 승리를 만들어냅니다!
함께 해주신 모든 축구팬 여러분께 감사의 인사를 드립니다!
.#대한민국 vs. #파나마
10.16 (화) 20:00 #천안종합운동장 SBS, NAVER#축구 #국가대표 #10월 #A매치 pic.twitter.com/lCGWo6gnlT