Southampton fails to score again, holds Bournemouth to draw

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20 Oct 2018, 21:56 IST
AP Image

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Southampton failed to score for the fourth straight Premier League game as it held Bournemouth to a 0-0 draw in the south coast derby on Saturday.

The Saints played their part in a tight encounter at the Vitality Stadium but struggled to create and have now gone 385 top-flight minutes without finding the net.

Sixth-place Bournemouth, which kept its unbeaten home record, needed 72 minutes to produce an effort on target.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg threatened three times from distance for the visitors, while Adam Smith, David Brooks and Joshua King squandered decent openings for the home side.

Southampton, which last went four Premier League games without a goal in 2004, lost its previous three league fixtures by an aggregate score of 8-0.

