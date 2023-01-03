Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4, 2023 

Southampton will host Nottingham Forest at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday (January 4) in the Premier League.

The hosts have endured a very poor season, prompting the dismissal of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after four years in charge. They have, however, continued their downward spiral, most recently losing 2-1 to newly promoted Fulham and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a bigger margin. Southampton have picked up just 12 points from 17 games and sit rock-bottom in the standings.

Nottingham, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their midweek opposition, as they find themselves in the relegation zone. They, however, picked up a valuable point against Chelsea last time out, Forest out a 1-1 draw against the London outfit ,with Serge Aurier scoring a second-half leveler in a very encouraging display.

The visitors are 18th in the standings, two points above their midweek opponents.

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 116 meetings between Southampton and Nottingham. The hosts trail 50-39.

Southampton have won their last two games in the fixture after going winless in four.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture and their last seven across competitions.

Southampton have picked up just six points at home in the league this season, the fewest in the Premier League.

Forest have picked up just two points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the English top flight.

The Reds have conceded 34 league goals this season. Only Bournemouth (36) have conceded more.

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Southampton have lost their last five Premier League games and have won just one of their last 12. They have won just one home league game this season and could struggle here.

Forest, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings but will be buoyed by their latest result. They havem however, struggled on the road this season and might settle for a point here.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight matchups.).

