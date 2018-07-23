Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Southampton will have to sell before buying again, admits Hughes

352   //    23 Jul 2018, 16:12 IST
Mark Hughes
Southampton manager Mark Hughes

Southampton manager Mark Hughes says he will likely have to sell players before he can further bolster their squad - but is not ruling out making further additions in the transfer window.

The Premier League club have had a busy summer already, adding midfielder Stuart Armstrong and forward Mohamed Elyounoussi from Celtic and Basel respectively.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn and centre-back Jannik Vestergaard have also arrived, but Hughes understands the need to balance the books.

Dusan Tadic - who has gone to Ajax - is the only permanent departure from Southampton so far, though Guido Carrillo and Sofiane Boufal have been loaned out.

"We will probably have to sell or allow players to go out of the club if we're likely to bring anybody in now," Hughes told the Southern Daily Echo.

"We've done okay. We have done early business which we are pleased about, but you are always on the lookout.

"We've still got a couple of weeks before the start of the season and things present themselves as we know. We have to be ready if we are able to get in the right type of player who can help us."

The Premier League transfer window closes on August 9 but, while the deadline for several European competitions is later in the month, Hughes has no intention of letting players leave once Southampton's season has started.

He added: "I think players and agents will have to understand that once our window closes nobody is going out. That is going to be our stance."

