×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Southgate backs under-fire Rashford

Omnisport
NEWS
News
120   //    14 Oct 2018, 17:02 IST
Marcus Rashford - cropped
England's Marcus Rashford in action against Croatia

England manager Gareth Southgate has refused to criticise Marcus Rashford for his profligate finishing against Croatia, insisting he still poses a significant goal threat.

Rashford – who has scored just once for Manchester United this season – has come under fire after he twice failed to beat Dominik Livakovic in the second half of Friday's 0-0 draw in Rijeka.

Southgate, though, is not concerned by Rashford's failure to find the back of the net and is encouraged that he is taking up threatening positions.

"I was really pleased he was in the areas to get those chances and his general performance as the game went on, he looked more and more of a threat," he told a media conference.

"He scored twice for us last month [against Spain and Switzerland] and we love him to bits, so he'll take more of those chances than not.

"The more important thing for me is we've created good chances and the likes of Marcus, Harry [Kane] and Raheem [Sterling], the forwards we've got, they'll finish them. We've just got to make sure we're creating them."

Rashford will hope to rediscover his form in front of goal when England's Nations League campaign continues against Spain on Monday – a game Southgate knows will provide a stern challenge for his side.

"Frankly they are one of the best two or three teams in the world and it's only that the coach left on the eve of the tournament that meant they didn't fulfil what they should have done at the World Cup, in my opinion," he added.

"They've had some wonderful players who have just come to the end, but replaced those with maybe a bit more energy and pace in the forward areas.

"They've got a top coach in charge in Luis Enrique, so it's going to be a very tough test."

Spain claimed a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Wembley last month.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Rashford developing quicker than Ronaldo did – Southgate
RELATED STORY
Twitter reactions as Jose Mourinho defends himself on...
RELATED STORY
Should Gareth Southgate experiment with this new formation?
RELATED STORY
Mourinho brands Rashford 'naive' for Burnley red card
RELATED STORY
The numbers behind Marcus Rashford.
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United drew with Valencia
RELATED STORY
England goals important for Rashford - Southgate
RELATED STORY
Southgate wanted Lallana in World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Gareth Southgate should start Marcus...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons why we should not...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT EQU MAD
0 - 1
 Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
International Friendlies 2018
16 Oct CRO JOR 12:15 AM Croatia vs Jordan
16 Oct IND HON 03:00 PM Indonesia vs Hong Kong
16 Oct BAH PAL 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Palestine
16 Oct JAP URU 04:05 PM Japan vs Uruguay
16 Oct KOR PAN 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Panama
16 Oct CAM SIN 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Singapore
16 Oct CHI SYR 05:30 PM China PR vs Syria
16 Oct MAL KYR 06:15 PM Malaysia vs Kyrgyzstan
16 Oct OMA ECU 09:00 PM Oman vs Ecuador
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us