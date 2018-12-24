×
Southgate dismisses talk of leaving England for Premier League return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    24 Dec 2018, 03:21 IST
gareth southgate - cropped
England manager Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate insists he has had no offers to make him consider quitting England and returning to club management.

The 48-year-old enjoyed a memorable 2018, leading the Three Lions to the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1990 before sealing a spot in the inaugural Nations League Finals, being held next year.

Southgate's efforts saw him linked as a possible long-term replacement for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only in charge of the Red Devils on a caretaker basis.

However, the former Middlesbrough manager, who signed a new four-year deal with England in October, has not been given any reason to quit his post with the national team.

"I think at the moment that's very easy: I don't have anything to consider," he told Sky Sports when asked about possible interest from club teams. 

"We've just had our best year in about the last 28 years, we're in another semi-final next summer and I signed a new contract three months ago.

"I'm incredibly proud to be the England manager and I've the opportunity to lead England into a European Championship where so many of the matches are at Wembley, so for me it's a very simple situation at the moment."

