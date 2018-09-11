Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Southgate hints at resting Kane for England friendly

Omnisport
NEWS
News
102   //    11 Sep 2018, 04:41 IST
HarryKane-cropped
England star Harry Kane

England manager Gareth Southgate is concerned about Harry Kane's workload as he hinted at resting the star Tottenham striker.

Kane is not expected to start when England welcome Switzerland to King Power Stadium for Tuesday's international friendly in Leicester.

The 25-year-old captain played the full 90 minutes as England suffered a 2-1 loss to Spain in their Nations League opener on Saturday and Southgate fears Kane could be in danger of burnout.

"Harry falls in that category in which we have several players where we have to watch how much they play," Southgate said, with Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck tipped to start up front.

"It was a short break with no pre-season and everybody was back earlier than everybody would have expected for club matches, although that is entirely understandable.

"Is he due a rest? I think so. We talked a bit after the World Cup about the demands of the modern player. Everybody has got to play a part in that but the clubs own the player and they have got to do the right thing for them.

"Normally, we have not got opposing objectives but the clubs would be holding their breath and hiding behind their sofas watching our teams go out, but this is one of those occasions where we want to look at our squad and do the right thing with the players for our long-term benefit."

England are light on forward options following the retirement of Jamie Vardy, with Manchester United's Rashford and Arsenal frontman Welbeck – who have both struggled for regular minutes at club level – set to carry the load against Switzerland.

Amid Theo Walcott's good form for Everton at the age of 29, Southgate added: "The door is never closed for anybody. I think that we've looked more at younger players, generally, and I've been pleased with the forward players.

"I think Marcus's performance the other night [against Spain] was another indication that the long-term belief we have in him will be repaid. There is no doubt in my mind that, with his ability and his mentality and his character, he is going to be a top player.

"I still have a lot of faith in the likes of, in particular, [Dominic] Solanke, who I think has been outstanding at every age level. So, I am looking more to the younger ones. But I can't rule out anybody because if people play well it would be foolish to ignore them."

England will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat when Switzerland visit the East Midlands.

Omnisport
NEWS
