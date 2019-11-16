×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Southgate keeping Foden in England calculations

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16 Nov 2019, 15:32 IST
Phil Foden - cropped
Phil Foden on England Under-21 duty

Gareth Southgate has classed Phil Foden among the "talented players" who can count themselves unlucky to be on the outer for England.

Considered one of the top prospects of his generation, the Manchester City midfielder has been made to wait for a maiden senior call-up as he seeks regular minutes at club level.

Foden, 19, scored for England's Under-21s in a 3-0 win over Albania the day after Southgate's side hammered Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley.

More of the same for City, for whom he has made four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, could yet catapult the highly rated teenager into selection contention for Euro 2020.

"You know, we're still looking at Foden and thinking that it's a case of when, rather than if, unless something goes wildly off-track for him," Southgate said when assessing his options.

"So, there are some very good players, talented players that weren't in this squad. Obviously, guys that have been with us before like Dele [Alli] as well.

"We have got incredible competition for places, particularly in those attacking five positions."

The sheer number of players blocking Foden's path poses a similar problem to the one he faces at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement

Mason Mount, James Maddison, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are among those vying for spots in Southgate's preferred 4-3-3 system.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another in contention to claim a starting berth alongside Jordan Henderson and Harry Winks, who appears to have edged ahead of Declan Rice in the holding role.

Liverpool midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain continued his fine form by scoring the opener against Montenegro on Thursday, having battled back from a serious knee injury suffered two months before the World Cup.

"In that time there have been a lot of other boys who have come through," Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

"There are different players and new dynamics, so it is nice to slot back in and push myself to keep improving and try to find something different to help this team move forward.

"I've made steps forward for sure with where I was before. I've got that feeling back of attacking and getting into areas and a few goals help that and help my confidence and for others to say I have found my form."

Tags:
Manchester City
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Today RUS BEL 10:30 PM Russia vs Belgium
Tomorrow AUS NOR 01:15 AM Austria vs North Macedonia
Tomorrow ISR POL 01:15 AM Israel vs Poland
Tomorrow LUX POR 07:30 PM Luxembourg vs Portugal
Tomorrow SER UKR 07:30 PM Serbia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow BUL CZE 10:30 PM Bulgaria vs Czech Republic
Tomorrow KOS ENG 10:30 PM Kosovo vs England
18 Nov AND TUR 01:15 AM Andorra vs Turkey
18 Nov MOL ICE 01:15 AM Moldova vs Iceland
International Friendlies 2019
FT BRA ARG
0 - 1
 Brazil vs Argentina
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us