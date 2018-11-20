×
Southgate promises further changes to England squad

29   //    20 Nov 2018, 05:34 IST
Gareth Southgate and his England players

England will continue to evolve ahead of the Nations League Finals, with Gareth Southgate warning his 2018 stars that their places are not assured.

The Three Lions have enjoyed a fine year, reaching the World Cup semi-finals and progressing through their group in League A of the Nations League, but Southgate has already started to make changes to his side from the one he had in Russia.

Joe Gomez, Ben Chilwell and Ross Barkley have starred in recent weeks despite missing the World Cup in Russia and the England boss plans to keep bringing new players into the group.

That means Southgate is offering no guarantees to the players who have exceeded expectations over the past 12 months as he believes continual growth is key to success.

"Whenever I see teams that win the league, the only way they can really start that challenge again is to add a couple of new players," Southgate said.

"One of the most important things we can do is be right on the button with every player who is playing, how they are progressing and where they might fit in with what we are doing. We track them all. They are all pushing.

"Whenever we bring a new player in, that player is excited by it but the other players also want to prove themselves to that player. They know there is competition and with the last four players [called up], everybody has played well.

"That is a lot of credit to everybody in the camp because they make that settling-in period a comfortable one.

"I am sure if you speak to Callum Wilson or Jadon [Sancho] or the others that have just come into this camp or the last one, they feel comfortable. That can be an ordeal and then you can't go out on the pitch and play.

"That camaraderie and that atmosphere is very important to what we are doing."

