×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Southgate rewarded for World Cup run with new contract

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    04 Oct 2018, 22:31 IST

London, Oct 4 (AFP) Gareth Southgate has been rewarded for guiding England to this year's World Cup semi-finals with a new contract, the Football Association (FA) announced on Thursday.

The 48-year-old's new deal will see him through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and see his pay rise to a reported ?3million ($3.9million) per year.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments," said Southgate, whose previous deal was due to expire after the Euro 2020 finals.

"The job remains an incredible privilege and a true honour. Experiencing at first hand how the nation united behind the team this summer was something special and it will be great to see how far this young squad can go in the years to come."

Southgate, who ultimately saw England beaten 2-1 by Croatia in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990, said he was fortunate to have a great back-up team -- his assistant Steve Holland was also awarded a new contract, and the players performing on the pitch.

"I must acknowledge the hard work and commitment of my staff and the players over the last two years," said Southgate.

"I have learned a great deal from them and their passion and professionalism in representing England has been an inspiration to my own work."

FA Chief Executive Martin Glenn said Southgate, who replaced Sam Allardyce after he left under a cloud only 67 days into the role in 2016, had restored genuine optimism in England's ability to be a viable contender for trophies.

"Securing Gareth on a longer-term contract was always a priority for us," said Glenn.

"He has performed remarkably well and has given everyone the belief that England can compete on a world stage again

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Southgate signs new deal as England coach through 2022
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Southgate signs England extension until 2022
RELATED STORY
Southgate confirms 'initial discussions' over new England...
RELATED STORY
Southgate credits FA for supporting youth drive after...
RELATED STORY
England players hoping for new Southgate deal, says Trippier
RELATED STORY
Why Gareth Southgate and his team will be remembered for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Same Old England or Foundations laid for...
RELATED STORY
Southgate wanted Lallana in World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
FA seeks to extend Southgate stay
RELATED STORY
England coach Southgate ditches trademark World Cup garment
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us