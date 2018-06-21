Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Soyuncu keen on Arsenal switch

Arsenal could welcome another defensive signing in the form of Caglar Soyuncu, who has revealed he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 17:41 IST
1.53K
Soyuncu cropped
Freiburg's Caglar Soyuncu

Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu would be keen on a switch to Arsenal, amid reports that new Gunners boss Unai Emery is eyeing his services.

Emery has already made two additions to his Arsenal squad, signing Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer from Juventus and capturing Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

Freiburg defender Soyuncu – who has started 49 Bundesliga matches since moving to Germany in 2016 - has emerged as another potential recruit, and a move to the Premier League would interest the 22-year-old.

"I hope I go to Arsenal," Soyuncu said, as reported by Gunes.

 

"I really want to play in the Premier League, but everything depends on the team. I have a contract [at Freiburg] for three more years."

Soyuncu also revealed he has received proposals from a number of sides from Turkey, although he is not considering a return to his homeland.

"I received bids from some of the teams in Turkey," he added.

"I would not be able to give the team a name, but I did not accept it. I do not think about playing in Turkey at the moment. I want to continue my career in Europe, but of course, we do not know what will happen in the future.

"One day I wear the uniform of a Turkish club, but this is not necessarily the time. My current goal is to achieve greater achievements in a larger team."

 

Premier League 2018-19 Bundesliga 2017-18 Arsenal
