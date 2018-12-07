×
Spain braces for some 500 violent fans for Copa Libertadores

Associated Press
NEWS
News
07 Dec 2018, 21:09 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say a group of 400 to 500 "especially violent" fans from Argentina are expected to make the trip to Madrid for this weekend's Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors.

Officials say almost 4,000 security personnel will be deployed for Sunday's match, nearly double the number used in the "clasicos" between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, the government official overseeing the city's security plans for the "high risk" match, says police will remain on high alert to detect and keep track of fans who could potentially cause problems before, during and after the final at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press
