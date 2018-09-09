Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Spain fans chant 'Gibraltar is Spanish' during England match

Associated Press
NEWS
News
322   //    09 Sep 2018, 03:48 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Spain fans chanted "Gibraltar is Spanish" during a match against England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, risking a sanction from soccer authorities.

Spain has been trying to get back Gibraltar from Britain for 300 years after ceding it in 1713. The territory sits on the southern tip of Spain along the Strait of Gibraltar, which links the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean.

There were hundreds of Spain fans sitting in a small away section for the UEFA Nations League match. Many of them chanted "Gibraltar Espanol," or "Gibraltar is Spanish," from the 75th minute. There was no obvious reaction from England fans.

UEFA could fine the Spanish soccer federation if it deems the chant politically provocative.

Spain and Gibraltar are kept apart in qualifying groups in European soccer tournaments because of the tensions.

Associated Press
NEWS
