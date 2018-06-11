Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spain game vital for Portugal, says Manuel Fernandes

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 19:29 IST
41

Kratovo (Russia), Jun 11 (AFP) Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Manuel Fernandes today underlined the importance of Portugal's opening World Cup group game against Spain in an early heavyweight clash in Russia.

The European champions face 2010 World Cup winners Spain in their first Group B fixture in Sochi on June 15, the winner of which will be in pole position to finish top of a section that includes Morocco and Iran.

"It's a very important game for all of us, we're a strong team now and will be playing a very strong team too, one of the top contenders," Fernandes told reporters at Portugal's training base in Kratovo, southeast of Moscow.

"We shouldn't be underestimating the other two teams but Spain is one of the favourites. We also have respect for Iran and Morocco and will not take them lightly."

"Of course we came here to win all our matches in our group, we can't think about anything else," he added. "Our main goal is to go as far as we can."

The 32-year-old Fernandes, who won the first of his 14 caps as a teenager in 2005, is appearing at his first major tournament as Portugal hope to dramatically improve on a group stage exit four years ago in Brazil.

"I'm glad to be here and we're very happy to have the opportunity to be here. It's very well organised and a wonderful venue and team base camp," Fernandes said.

"We'll try to show our strength to its fullest and we have Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Of course he's a very important player for us. We don't depend on how much he scores but on what form he's in. It's very important to play as a team. We got to this stage by playing well together."

Spain arrived at their training base in the southern city of Krasnodar on Thursday, and beat Tunisia 1-0 in their final warm-up on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run to 20 matches.

"I wouldn't single out any player," Fernandes responded when asked who posed Spain's main threat.

"They have a lot of respect for the Portugal team, they think the game will be very difficult, and we think the same about them

Ronaldo focused on World Cup, not Madrid future - Fernandes
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Portugal
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo can play at elite level for as long as he wants –...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo returns for Portugal friendlies
RELATED STORY
Fernandes focused on Lokomotiv & World Cup dream after...
RELATED STORY
Besiktas on track to become European force, says Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Switzerland opts for experience in World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Portugal heads to Russia with 13 players from Euro 2016 win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Analyzing the chances of a much-changed...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
11 Jun SEN KOR 06:30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us