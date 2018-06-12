Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spain, Germany, France and Brazil: Chhetri's top-four World Cup pick

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 19:46 IST
197

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) Talismanic Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri today rated Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time but did not include Argentina among his favourite four teams to lift the World Cup in Russia.

"If you're asking me four good teams then I would say Germany, Spain, Brazil and France look really strong," Chhetri said.

"I hope some other team proves me wrong. England are darkhorses, while Belgium have a very good side."

Chhetri rated Lionel Messi as the "greatest player to have ever played the sport" and hoped he lived up to his fans' expectation by lifting the World Cup.

"I will be very happy if he scores. I am his fan. I don't take comparisons seriously. I don't think anyone should. These are baseless. I hope Messi scores and Argentina do well," Chhetri said.

"A lot of people say that since he hasn't won the World Cup, he is not a great player or whatever. I think he is the greatest player ever to play football. He is extraordinary. I just hope, for his sake, that he does well and Argentina win the World Cup."

An ardent Spain supporter, Chhetri said the spotlight would be on Andres Iniesta who has hinted about his retirement.

"The team which I really like to watch is Spain. I like the way they play football," Chhetri said.

"I don't want to take names. It's time to watch the best players play against each other. I think that is the whole thing of World Cup. It comes in four years. As neutrals, just enjoy it as there are so many players to watch out for."

He equalled Messi in the number of international goals (64) but Chhetri rubbished the comparison with the Argentine superstar.

"When I hear about the comparisons, I get happy for five seconds and then forget it. There's no comparison whatsoever. Messi and Ronaldo are two of the best players ever to play football. We are Indians. Please be happy for five seconds and then forget about it," he said.

Chhetri further said Messi and Ronanldo may play the 2022 edition of the World Cup as well if they keep themselves in shape.

"I don't think this would be Messi or Ronaldo's last World Cup. They are so fit. Let's turn our attention to Iniesta who is such a gifted footballer. This is set to be his last World Cup so let's enjoy him play," he concluded

Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
Here's one prediction: Brazil beats Spain to win World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why the Final will be France vs Germany 
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Fairy-tale runs
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 legends who have finished both as...
RELATED STORY
Desailly wants France-Brazil World Cup final, tips Neymar...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons Germany will win it again
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Reasons Why Germany Won't Defend Their...
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup Predictions: Experts' Picks for Champions,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT JAP PAR
4 - 2
FIFA World Cup 2018
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
19 Jun RUS EGY 11:30 PM
20 Jun POR MOR 05:30 PM
20 Jun URU SAU 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us