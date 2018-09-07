Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spain's Enrique imposes new rules, including cellphone ban

Associated Press
NEWS
News
402   //    07 Sep 2018, 00:59 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Like a general inspecting his troops, new Spain coach Luis Enrique stood on a makeshift platform and attentively watched as his players practiced below on a recent hot morning in Madrid.

He yelled while giving instructions about what he wanted them to do, often asking them to repeat drills.

The "Luis Enrique era" is beginning with changes for Spain's national team, and not only on the field.

The coach appears to be taking a hard line to try to get "La Roja" back on track after its recent setbacks, imposing strict new rules that include a cellphone ban during meals.

Enrique also has taken away the free afternoons that were usually given to players in the team's training camp, and has warned them not to spend too much time playing cards or video games, according to Spanish media.

The team will also reportedly avoid stopovers in Madrid between games, a normal procedure that allowed players to meet with family and relatives.

It's been a stark change to how things were conducted under Julen Lopetegui, the coach fired two days before the World Cup for accepting a job with Real Madrid without telling federation officials in advance.

So far, Enrique's players were not complaining.

"It's always good to have a little bit of discipline," Francisco "Isco" Alarcon said Wednesday. "Not having cellphones during meals seems like a good idea to me. A lot of times we are more focused on the machines instead of communicating and speaking with our teammates."

Enrique appears to be concentrating on bringing the players closer and building greater camaraderie within the group.

This week he took the squad to an "escape room," an attraction where players had to work together to solve puzzles and try to break out.

"It went well, it allowed us to disconnect (from their routine) a bit. We had a lot of laughs, it was fun," said Isco, who called Enrique a winning coach with "a lot of character."

"We are happy," Isco said. "We can't wait to start playing the important matches to see where we stand."

Spain had been thriving under Lopetegui entering the World Cup, but the shocking coaching change culminated with the team's elimination against host Russia in the tournament's round of 16.

That followed early exits in the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

Enrique's first match in charge of La Roja will be Saturday against England in the UEFA Nations League.

Associated Press
NEWS
New Spain boss Luis Enrique announces his first squad
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018: East Bengal sign Mexican winger Enrique...
RELATED STORY
5 young attackers that might shine for Spain under Luis...
RELATED STORY
Iceland coach turns off cellphone to focus on Croatia
RELATED STORY
Summer transfer window: Who gained & who lost, including...
RELATED STORY
Managers given yellow and red cards under new FA rules
RELATED STORY
Isco: Real Madrid don't miss Ronaldo... yet
RELATED STORY
4 things Luis Enrique will look to do as Spain's new manager
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique will keep Spain playing the same way
RELATED STORY
Alba doesn't understand Spain snub but denies Luis...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us