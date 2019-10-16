Spain suffered in Sweden en route to Euro 2020 qualification – Ceballos

Dani Ceballos acknowledged Spain were made to suffer before sealing their place at Euro 2020 with a dramatic 1-1 draw in Sweden.

Marcus Berg's 50th-minute opener and an abductor injury for David de Gea looked set to add up to a frustrating outing for Robert Moreno's men on Tuesday.

But Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno came off the bench to poach a stoppage-time equaliser and make certain of qualification for next year's European Championship.

Spain were on the receiving end of a similar fightback when Norway snatched a 1-1 draw in their previous match and Arsenal playmaker Ceballos – who operated at the tip of a midfield diamond during an impressive opening – noted improvement in Stockholm.

"Against Norway we were more hesitant. Today we were very plugged in," Ceballos said.

"If Thiago [Alcantara's] chance had gone in, the game would have been different. The team is growing, it's time to be united for Euro 2020.

"The point gives us glory. In the first 30 minutes we dominated, but then it was complicated by the goal and injury to De Gea.

"The team has known how to suffer and we leave with good feelings of achieving our goal.

Moreno made six changes to the side that faced Norway but Spain's squad unity looked in good order as the bench deliriously joined in Rodrigo's celebrations.

"It has been crazy to look at the bench and see [unused substitute Sergio] Busquets celebrate with Rodrigo," Ceballos added.

"That reflects the good atmosphere of the dressing room, with the coach also celebrating like crazy. We have a good dressing room."