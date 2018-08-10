Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spain taxman knocks 2 million euros off Ronaldo tax settlement: report

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
49   //    10 Aug 2018, 16:04 IST

Madrid, Aug 10 (AFP) After ordering football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to pay 18.8 million euros to settle a tax fraud claim, Spanish authorities have reduced the sum by two million euros, the El Mundo daily reported today.

Spain's taxman and Ronaldo's advisors made the deal to settle claims the 33-year-old, who has since moved to Italy's Juventus, hid income generated from image rights while he was playing for Real Madrid.

The agreement also includes a two-year jail sentence which he won't serve. Sentences of up to two years are generally not enforced in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.

According to El Mundo, who had access to documents of the settlement, tax authorities realised he paid two million euros too much last year for image rights he sold in 2014.

That means he only has to pay 16.7 million euros, the report said.

It added that Ronaldo has already paid 13.4 million euros.

Spain's finance ministry would not comment on the report.

The newspaper said the tax agreement also means that the court near Madrid investigating the case had dropped charges against Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.

The court was not immediately available for comment.

Had the case gone further, without the player offering a settlement, Ronaldo could have faced a reported fine of 28 millions euros and a three-and-a-half-year jail term, according to the Spanish tax office union Gestha.

Ronaldo's big rival, Barcelona's Argentinian star Lionel Messi, paid a two-million-euro fine in 2016 in his own tax wrangle and received a 21-month jail term.

The prison sentence was later reduced to a further fine of 252,000 euros equivalent to 400 euros a day of the original term

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes deal on tax fraud case
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - More Than Just A Player
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo begins World Cup preparations amid Madrid doubts
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo accepts suspended prison sentence and fine to...
RELATED STORY
3 German organizers of 2006 WCup indicted for tax evasion
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United make €90...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's €18.8m tax punishment approved in Spain
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Man Utd want to sign...
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow THE FAK 12:15 AM Thetford Town vs Fakenham Town
Tomorrow EAS BAL 07:30 PM East Preston vs Balham
Tomorrow HAM TEA 07:30 PM Hamworthy United vs Team Solent
Tomorrow BEC COL 07:30 PM Beckenham Town vs Colliers Wood United
Tomorrow COR CAN 07:30 PM Corinthian vs Canterbury City
Tomorrow CHA WAL 07:30 PM Chatham Town vs Walton & Hersham
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us